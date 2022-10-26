Hollywood film ‘Creed 3’ to release in India on 3 March1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM IST
American sports drama film Creed 3 will release in cinemas on 3 March, 2023. Directed by Michael B. Jordan (in his feature directorial debut), it is a sequel to Creed II (2018) and the ninth instalment in the Rocky franchise. The film stars Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.