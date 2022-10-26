Hollywood film ‘Creed 3’ to release in India on 3 March

In 2019, Hollywood movies made ₹1,250 crore- ₹1,300 crore out of the total ₹4,400 crore made by theatrical releases across languages in India. Hollywood has also rebounded far better than Hindi films in the post-pandemic period. Close on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home which made over ₹218 crore upon its release in India last December, Hollywood has given hits like The Batman ( ₹48.10 crore), Doctor Strange ( ₹130 crore), Top Gun: Maverick ( ₹34.50 crore), Jurassic World Dominion ( ₹68.56 crore) and Thor: Love and Thunder ( ₹101.71 crore) over the past few months.