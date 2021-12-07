NEW DELHI : Hollywood period action spy film The King’s Man will release in cinemas on 31 December. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the third instalment in the Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Miller and Dave Gibbons, the film serves as a prequel to 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle .

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

To be sure, Hollywood is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, had also managed opening weekend collections of around ₹11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter.

Other big-ticket Hollywood films scheduled for the coming months include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story on 10 December and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December.

The American film industry seems ready to stage a comeback to theatres. This October, Walt Disney that had adopted hybrid models for recent films, bringing them out in theatres and on OTT simultaneously, said that the rest of its 2021 slate will have exclusive theatrical releases.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly Rs. 1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore - ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles had helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

