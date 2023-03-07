Hollywood film ‘The Marvels’ to release in cinemas on 10 November1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
It is intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel, a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel’s new superhero flick ‘The Marvels’ will release in cinemas for the Diwali weekend on 10 November. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022), and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
