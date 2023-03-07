Marvel’s new superhero flick ‘The Marvels’ will release in cinemas for the Diwali weekend on 10 November. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022), and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Hollywood films have managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022 despite fewer films releasing post Covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year.

While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water made over ₹378 crore at last count, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In case of many American films, India is also emerging among the top 10, and even top five markets globally. Theatres are now looking forward to the coming summer where titles like Mission: Impossible 7 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are lined up.

While action still remains the number one priority for Hollywood movie buffs in India, the success of Avatar and earlier The Lion King, shows viewers are open to other genres too, as long as they make for large-scale spectacles.

Superhero films tend to do bigger box office numbers because they cater to children and family audiences. Also, movie-going now more or less has become an experience. People are coming to watch films that are made for bigger screen experiences.