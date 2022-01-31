New Delhi: Unchartered , the action-adventure directed by Ruben Fleischer starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, will release in cinemas in India on 18 February. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Major film territories like Delhi and Haryana that have just reopened cinemas are still operating at 50% capacity, as are other markets like Maharashtra. As far as local releases go, comedy-drama Badhaai Do and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey have also announced dates.

Hollywood was off to a good start in India after the second covid wave last April-May with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, had also managed opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India.

Even after the first lockdown in 2020, the initial movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These were Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs. 12.43 crore and Rs. 15.54 crore respectively.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in the country which was higher than ₹900 crore – ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios added to their appeal. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles had helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

