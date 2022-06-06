Hollywood films emerge stronger at Indian box office after pandemic

To be sure, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that American studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing. However, Jyala said the rollout of DCI cinemas over the past decade has been significant enough to aid the growth of Hollywood in India. “Before that, these films would only release six to nine months post their international release and by then, the buzz would be dead," Jyala explained.