Hollywood finds fresh characters and new worlds in videogames

Some fans of comic-book movies have complained that the quality of new projects has begun to slip, while for others, the sheer number of movies and TV shows became overwhelming, or seemed to require homework. In “The Marvels," a box-office underperformer last year, audiences were more likely to understand the plot if they’d seen the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel," “WandaVision" and “Secret Invasion" in addition to the prequel movie “Captain Marvel."