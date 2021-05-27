NEW DELHI : American martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat will be available to stream in India on BookMyShow Stream starting 4 June, thou pre-bookings for it have already begun. The Simon McQuoid directed film had arrived in theatres late April but was hit by the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, serving as a reboot to the Mortal Kombat film series. It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in lead roles.

Following the latest hybrid model of film distribution, the movie had premiered on HBO Max, the video streaming service owned by Warner Bros, along with cinemas in the US. The OTT platform is not available in India yet.

To be sure, as theatres in the US open up, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 that could possibly also benefit the Indian box office, whenever cinemas are permitted to reopen. During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. American monster film Godzilla vs Kong had also set the cash registers ringing.

Launched with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers.

