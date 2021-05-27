Hollywood flick ‘Mortal Kombat’ to premiere on BookMyShow

To be sure, as theatres in the US open up, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 that could possibly also benefit the Indian box office, whenever cinemas are permitted to reopen. During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. American monster film Godzilla vs Kong had also set the cash registers ringing.

