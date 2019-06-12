For its latest action comedy, Men In Black: International, which releases worldwide on Friday, Sony Pictures India hasn’t just stopped at dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The international studio is getting Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra to voice for lead stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. There is also a rap song planned with Chaturvedi, who in the run-up to the film’s release, travelled to the US to meet Hemsworth, while constantly rallying up his social media fan following to go watch the film.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures has released the trailer of its new action film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, due for release in August, in no less than 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bengali. This April, Disney India had already taken localization to a new level with its initiatives for Avengers: Endgame—with popular Tamil writer and director A.R. Murugadoss writing the Tamil dialogues, while superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and Rana Daggubati dubbed for characters. Besides, music composer A.R. Rahman came up with a special anthem for the film. For the Hindi version of its latest fantasy musical, Aladdin, Disney got singer Armaan Malik to voice for the central character, besides singing a special number for the film.

Industry experts say localization and marketing initiatives by Hollywood studios in India have come a long way over the past five years, when the only big tool was to dub the film in local Indian languages.

Localization strategies for big-ticket films, such as Endgame, in India can today cost a studio as much as ₹15 crore, up from ₹3-5 crore half a decade ago. According to Showbiz 2.0, the annual entertainment report by ESP Properties, a division of GroupM, out of the total ₹285 crore spent on marketing movies on TV in 2018, English films contributed 18%.

“The western movie world has realized that to succeed in India you need to Indianize," said Rudrarup Datta, senior vice-president, marketing, Viacom18 Motion Pictures. “Apart from using Bollywood stars for a localized dub to increase familiarity with a film, it’s now common practice to have big Hollywood stars do India-specific call-outs on social media, influencers and journalists now routinely attend world premieres and get face-to-face time with key talent alongside international media. The other visible change is the increase in the number of Indian brands now wanting to partner with Hollywood films beyond just Hindi movies."

In the past, Viacom18 Studios got Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel to India for the promotions of their films, Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage, respectively. Each visit was marked with multiple events. Studios now also insist on writing the film afresh, and not merely translating it in a local language with appropriate nuances.

“A few years back, when we looked at our films, we realized that they were definitely global stories, with extremely universal values and there is no reason why they should not be appealing to a larger section of Indian audiences," said Bikram Duggal, head of studio entertainment at Disney India, attributing the trend to rising awareness of global stories through the internet, and higher disposable incomes in India, which allowed greater inclination, especially among younger audiences, to try different stories.