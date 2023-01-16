NEW DELHI: Hollywood films have managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year. While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water had made over ₹366 crore at last count, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In case of many American films, India is also emerging among the top 10, and even top five markets globally. Theatres are now looking forward to the coming summer where titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Mission: Impossible 7, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are lined up.

“Hollywood has firmly established its presence in India, it’s all about giving the right product to audiences, there is no apprehension in adoption," Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said. Marvel is now one of the biggest brands in India, Chauhan added, evident in the number of hits, all superhero films, it has notched up this year—Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther.

While action still remains the number one priority for Hollywood movie buffs in India, the success of Avatar and earlier The Lion King, shows viewers are open to other genres too, as long as they make for large-scale spectacles, film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. “Superhero films tend to do bigger box office numbers because they cater to children and family audiences. Also, movie-going now more or less, has become an experience. People are coming to watch films that are made for bigger screen experiences," said Ashish Kanakia, chief executive officer, MovieMax Cinemas.

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd., said that while the ₹300 crore plus earnings of Avatar make for an extraordinary situation, the multiple Marvel films lined up in the coming year should help bolster revenue. The slate begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp, a Marvel film in February, and will then go on to fantasy adventure Shazam! Fury of the Gods and action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 in March, the new Guardians of the Galaxy and Fast and Furious films in May, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in June and the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible in July.

“The thing about Hollywood films is that people always prefer to watch them in the theatre," film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said. That said, the reason American movie titles suffer in India is their inability to penetrate deep, Chauhan pointed out, since Hollywood studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres.

DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.

“A lot of single screen cinemas in small towns needed Avatar in order to give them a new lease of life. But investing in DCI equipment just wasn’t feasible for them," Chauhan said.