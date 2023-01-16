Hollywood in for blockbuster year in India1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water had made over ₹366 crore at last count, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far.
NEW DELHI: Hollywood films have managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year. While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water had made over ₹366 crore at last count, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.