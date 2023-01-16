Hollywood in for blockbuster year in India

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd., said that while the ₹300 crore plus earnings of Avatar make for an extraordinary situation, the multiple Marvel films lined up in the coming year should help bolster revenue. The slate begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp, a Marvel film in February, and will then go on to fantasy adventure Shazam! Fury of the Gods and action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 in March, the new Guardians of the Galaxy and Fast and Furious films in May, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in June and the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible in July.