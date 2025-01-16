Why Hollywood will be looking to Superman and Snow White to rescue it in India
Summary
- 2024 was the worst year in about a decade for Hollywood films in India. But industry experts anticipate a revival this year given an interesting mix of upcoming superhero and other high-profile American movies.
For Hollywood movies in India, 2024 was among the worst in about a decade because of an overkill of brands like Avengers and big franchises failing to bring in the audience. But Captain America, Superman, and Snow White could possibly help the industry redeem itself this year, say trade experts.