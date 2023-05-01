Hollywood is poised to go on strike

For the studios, the spectre hovering over contract negotiations is whether the film industry can make money. Before covid-19 shuttered cinemas, theatrical releases accounted for about 45% of a studio’s revenues for a big-budget film, according to an analysis from FTI Consulting. Americans are again going to the movies, but not in pre-pandemic numbers. The streamers are also hunting for profits. Netflix announced hundreds of lay-offs in 2022 after it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011, and the company recently said it would restructure its film department to focus on fewer, better flicks. “There’s going to be a precipitous drop in investments in movies in general, because it’s just hard to make a profit," warns Howard Suber, who taught film at the University of California, Los Angeles for 45 years.