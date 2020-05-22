Hollywood lines up releases for July as theatres open globally

According to a report by Variety magazine, UK cinemas should reopen by early July, with a 60-page document, titled Our Plan to Rebuild setting out that cinemas are part of a “high-risk" group of businesses that will be the last to reopen alongside personal care businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons, hospitality venues such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation and public places such as places of worship. Previously, exhibitors and industry organisations such as the U.K. Cinema Association (UKCA), which represents more than 90% of the U.K.’s cinema operators, were proposing a late June reopening date to the government.