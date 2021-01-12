Hollywood looks at big summer in India

To be sure, India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles especially big spectacles such as the Avengers Endgame which is the highest-grossing American film in the country at ₹373.22 crore followed by Avengers: Infinity War ( ₹227.43 crore) and The Jungle Book ( ₹188 crore). In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly Rs. 1,225 crore in India which was higher than Rs. 900-950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country.