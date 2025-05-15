Pricey Hollywood tickets deter Indian moviegoers, dent box office in 2024
SummaryWith footfalls at 38 million and a 17% decline in box office, 2024 marked one of Hollywood’s weakest years in India in the last decade.
NEW DELHI : Hollywood films commanded a big premium at Indian box office in 2024, with average ticket prices soaring to ₹245, significantly outpacing local language cinema, said the latest Ficci-EY media and entertainment report.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more