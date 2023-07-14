Hollywood on brink of biggest shutdown. Protesting actors, writers to join picketing lines today2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:45 PM IST
The actors' union said its board had unanimously agreed to a strike after failing to reach a deal with studios, including Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc.
Actors and writers have now joined hands in the Hollywood labour fight, the biggest in over sixty three years, which threatens to bring the media industry to a screeching halt.
