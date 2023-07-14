Actors and writers have now joined hands in the Hollywood labour fight, the biggest in over sixty three years, which threatens to bring the media industry to a screeching halt.

While renowned actors like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Matt Damon walked out of their upcoming movie ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere midway in London, several other actors will join picketing lines in New York and Los Angeles on Friday.

The double strike threatens to shut down the small number of productions that continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working.

Many actors made a show of solidarity on the writers' picket lines, including Fran Drescher, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists president and former star of “The Nanny." The union's 65,000-member actors' branch will now formally join them as fellow strikers.

The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout that started on May 2, delivering another blow to the multi-billion-dollar industry as it struggles with changes to its business, reports Reuters.

The actors' union said on Thursday its board had unanimously agreed to a strike after failing to reach a deal with studios, including Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc. Officials said actors would join picket lines in New York and Los Angeles starting on Friday.

The strike by roughly 11,500 writers has sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the autumn TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

The famous faces of Oscar and Emmy winners will likely be seen with some regularity on picket lines, adding star power to the writers' demonstrations outside studios and corporate offices.

Stars no longer will be allowed to promote their work through red carpet premieres and personal appearances, campaign for Emmy Awards or take part in auditions or rehearsals.

While international shoots technically can continue, the stoppage among U.S.-based writers and performers is likely to have a drag on those, too.

The writers' strike brought the immediate shutdown of late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live," as well as several scripted shows that have either had their writers’ rooms or production paused, including “Stranger Things" on Netflix," “Hacks" on Max, and “Family Guy" on Fox. Many more are sure to follow them now that performers also have been pulled.

The actors' walkout will shut down the studios' remaining US-based productions of film and scripted television and hamper many overseas shoots, says Reuters.

Many streaming services have yet to turn a profit after companies spent billions of dollars on programming to try and attract customers.