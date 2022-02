Hollywood readies for exciting Indian summer as cinemas reopen

Updated: 08 Feb 2022, 09:10 AM IST

As covid-19 restrictions gradually ease across states, Hollywood studios are preparing themselves for an exciting summer in India. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what's buzzing in the world of entertainment.