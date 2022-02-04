New Delhi: As covid-19 restrictions gradually ease across states, Hollywood studios are preparing themselves for an exciting summer in India, given that they are likely to start releasing their films in theatres before big-ticket Hindi movies. The recent success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has proved India’s appetite for large-scale, American spectacles, especially among younger audiences. Titles like T he Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion are slated for the coming months.

In 2021, which was a pandemic year, English language films earned around Rs. 400 crore in India. In 2019, before covid, Hollywood films made ₹1200 crore in the Indian market notching up a 22-25% share of the total film market here.

“Audiences have been exposed to content from across the world during the pandemic so bringing them to theatres is going to be a challenge and will have to seem like a reward for their time, effort and money," said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India, distributors of Spider-Man.

Hollywood has been driving the return to theatres after the two lockdowns, agreed Krishnani whose company had released another Marvel superhero flick Venom: Let There Be Carnage in India soon after reopening of cinemas last October. The film had gone to earn Rs. 23.27 crore. Later this month, Sony is releasing Unchartered, an action adventure starring Tom Holland, the lead from Spider-Man.

“Unchartered should manage great draw especially in the metros. The youth is very excited for it, given that the video game it is based on, is nothing short of legendary," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

Chauhan added that Holland is now a well-known face in India. Hollywood films have emerged as true pan-India offerings, he said, something that even local superstars like Salman Khan and Rajinikanth can’t manage since their films appeal majorly to viewers in their native markets.

“It’s hugely aspirational for the youth to keep up with what may be a global fad. The only challenge is that Hollywood studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres," he said. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing. If Spider-Man had gone to non-DCI theatres, opting for a release as wide as a regular Hindi film, it could have easily made Rs. 55-60 crore on day one alone, Chauhan said.

There may be a challenge in reach for Hollywood films in India, agreed Krishnani but the number of 2K cinemas is steadily going up. “There is also a commitment to the theatrical window with no simultaneous or quick OTT premiere," he said.

To be sure, trade experts point out that southern states are the biggest markets for Hollywood films in India followed by Maharashtra. The dubbed versions of Spider-Man were a hit Tamil and Telugu alongside major local films this December.

Spider-Man has shown that there is huge equity for Hollywood cinema in India, particularly in the superhero genre where perhaps India is yet to catch up, said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. “Over the last 10 years, franchises like Marvel have made a large dent in the Indian audience and Spider-Man is another example of how large this following is after Avengers a few years ago. With the ability to dub films in many languages and luxury cinemas able to charge higher ticket prices, Hollywood films will always carve their niche (in India)," Puri said.

