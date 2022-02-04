Hollywood readies for exciting summer in India

Spider-Man has shown that there is huge equity for Hollywood cinema in India, particularly in the superhero genre where perhaps India is yet to catch up, said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. “Over the last 10 years, franchises like Marvel have made a large dent in the Indian audience and Spider-Man is another example of how large this following is after Avengers a few years ago. With the ability to dub films in many languages and luxury cinemas able to charge higher ticket prices, Hollywood films will always carve their niche (in India)," Puri said.