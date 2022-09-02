Hollywood set to deck the halls with festive flair

Hollywood set to deck the halls with festive flair3 min read . 01:28 AM IST
- Audiences are realizing that American movies are best enjoyed in theatres
Hollywood movie lovers in India can expect a festival feast this year with superhero flicks Black Adam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Shazam! Fury of the Gods reaching theatres over the next few months, followed by the hugely-anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar in December.
A robust slate of movies in the second half of the year, following successive hits such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in the first half, is expected to help Hollywood maintain or improve its share in the Indian box office this year. Trade experts said American films that are increasingly finding an audience in small towns are driving the need for large-format cinemas in such places, where young viewers closely follow franchises and characters.
In 2019, Hollywood movies made ₹1,250 crore- ₹1,300 crore out of the total ₹4,400 crore made by theatrical releases across languages in India. Hollywood has also rebounded far better than Hindi films in the post-pandemic period.
“Along with large-scale south Indian films, the general perception among audiences today is that Hollywood cinema is best enjoyed in theatres which explains ₹100 crore plus numbers even for a film like Thor that was panned by critics," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said. This comes at a time when top Hindi film stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have been struggling to woo audiences to theatres to watch their tentpole films, Mohan pointed out.
Close on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home that made over ₹218 crore upon its release in India last December, Hollywood has given hits like The Batman ( ₹48.10 crore), Doctor Strange ( ₹130 crore), Top Gun: Maverick ( ₹34.50 crore), Jurassic World Dominion ( ₹68.56 crore) and Thor: Love and Thunder ( ₹101.71 crore) over the past few months.
Black Adam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar 2, scheduled for October, November and December respectively, are expected to emerge among the highest grossing Hollywood films in India considering the huge buzz and anticipation around them, Vishal Sawhney, director and chief executive officer, Carnival Cinemas said.
Hollywood is recovering well after the pandemic as people discover new entertainment on streaming services, said Ashish Kanakia, chief executive officer of multiplex chain MovieMax. However, challenges in India arise from the fact that with advancements in technology, the trend globally is moving towards large formats and larger screens. Premium large format theatres are becoming popular in India, but continue to remain a luxury with tremendous growth potential, he said.
Carnival’s Sawhney added that if the Hollywood film doesn’t open in India on the same day as in the US, piracy could potentially ruin box office collections as viewers do not want to wait for a later-day release.
That said, increasing footfall and a promising movie line-up bode well for the growth of large format cinemas and Hollywood box office in India.
“India is a very attractive market for IMAX and we hope to double down on the number of titles —both Indian and Hollywood—in 2023. As a brand, IMAX now has growing presence in cities beyond metros. We will soon open up in Coimbatore and a few more tier-II markets. This helps us generate incremental box office revenues for Indian and international content even from smaller towns," said Preetham Daniel, vice-president, theatre development at IMAX, India, south east Asia, Australia and New Zealand.