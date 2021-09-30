Hollywood set to stage a comeback with new James Bond film

To be sure, No Time to Die will pave the way for an exciting slate scheduled by Hollywood studios. Among them are titled like The Boss Baby: Family Business on 8 October, Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage on 15 October (which will see a late release in Maharashtra post 22 October), action adventure drama Dune and Matt Damon’s historical epic The Last Duel on 22 October, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story on 10 December and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, besides Marvel’s superhero film Eternals for the Diwali weekend in November.