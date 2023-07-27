Hollywood strike: Why writers, actors protesting in the US. EXPLAINER3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST
US entertainment industry hit by strikes as actors and writers demand fair compensation and protection from AI. Hollywood productions impacted as writers' strike continues. Studios and unions in stalemate over core issues
The US entertainment industry popularly is hit by multiple strikes as actors and writers have raised issues of fair compensation and protection from the encroachment of artificial intelligence. Amid the strike, Netflix has listed a position for a machine learning product manager that will compensate somewhere between $300,000 and $900,000 a year.
