Hollywood studios’ India plans unravel

Viacom18 and Sony, too, are turning conservative, focusing on small budget films and more regional language and digital content. They point to the success of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon, which own the IPs for all their original shows, instead of allowing local producers to call the shots. “With Fox Star, Disney were notching up hits like Housefull 4, as recently as last year but realized they couldn’t build franchises across businesses the way they do in Hollywood," a former executive of the company said on condition of anonymity, referring to the problem with IPs. In addition, leading stars could command as much as ₹100-150 crore for films that had a budget of ₹200 crore.