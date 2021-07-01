Hollywood studios mull theatrical releases in India

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said it is clear that Hollywood studios will try to cash in on the track record they have already built in India. “Their success may even encourage local producers to plan releases," Johar said, referring to the period after the first lockdown when films like Tenet and Wonder Woman had first taken the litmus test in theatres. Hindi film followed with Roohi and Mumbai Saga. In fact, that Hollywood has started releasing animation flicks like Raya and the Last Dragon in cinemas in the US proves that it is looking at bringing families and children back, Johar added.