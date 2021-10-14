Hollywood to clash with regional films for Dussehra weekend

“We're sure that people are going to come back to cinemas in large numbers and at the same time, there will be content that people will watch at home on their individual screens during this festival season. Overall, it is the consumers who are the ultimate winners because they get to choose what they want to watch and when," Krishnani said in reference to the wide array of options across streaming services and the change in audience habits over the past year-and-half of the pandemic.