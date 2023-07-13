Hollywood actors have decided to join the ongoing writers strike in the film industry , likely to bring about the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years. The actors are prepared to protest on Thursday, 13 July.

The strike likely to happen after last-ditch talks failed, could bring all ongoing television and film projects to a screeching halt.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 performers including A-list stars has informed that negotiations had ended without a deal on their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

The negotiators have informed that all participants of the national committee has been informed and that a voting for the mass strike is expected on Thursday morning.

The vote opens the door to a "double strike" with writers, who have already spent 11 weeks on the picket line -- which would trigger the first Hollywood shutdown since 1960.

SAG-AFTRA represents A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close. All members have pre-approved industrial action if a deal was not struck. The last time the union went on strike, in 1980, it lasted more than three months.

Hollywood shutdown: Consequences

According to reports, a double strike by Hollywood writers and actors could bring the industry to a screeching halt. Popular series set to return to television this year would face lengthy delays. And, if strikes continue, future blockbuster films would be postponed too.

Actors, like writers, are demanding better pay, and protections against the future use of AI in television and films, reports AFP.

Hollywood studios had called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock -- a move described by SAG-AFTRA as a “cynical ploy."

A strike would immediately prevent stars from promoting some of the year's biggest releases, right at the peak of the movie industry's summer blockbuster season.

In London, a premiere Wednesday night for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was brought forward by an hour, so that cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt could attend without breaking union rules, Variety reported.

But a strike would derail the much-hyped film's US premiere, due to take place in New York on Monday, as well as a red-carpet launch this weekend at Disneyland for the new "Haunted Mansion" movie.

And the annual Comic-Con pop culture gathering in San Diego next week could be stripped of its stars.

Even the Emmy Awards, television's version of the Oscars, which is due to take place on September 18, is reportedly mulling a delay to November or even next year.

(With inputs from AFP)