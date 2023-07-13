Hollywood to shut down? Actors join protest as ‘double strike’ threatens to bring all projects to a halt2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Hollywood actors are set to join the writers strike, potentially causing the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years. Negotiations have failed, and a mass strike vote is expected on Thursday. The strike, if it happens, could bring all ongoing television and film projects to a halt.
Hollywood actors have decided to join the ongoing writers strike in the film industry, likely to bring about the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years. The actors are prepared to protest on Thursday, 13 July.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×