Homegrown OTT platforms invest in tech to improve viewer experience

A Netflix spokesperson said the launch of the downloads feature, the mobile plan priced at Rs.199, the user interface (UI) in Hindi and the introduction of UPI Autopay as a method of payment are a few ways the service has been made more relevant for members in India. “In addition, we launched simplified UI for entry level smartphones as well as offer adaptive streaming, which adjusts streaming quality based on the internet speed of our members. Choice and control are also important to our members, which is why our improved Parental Controls enable parents to make the best viewing decisions for their families," the person said.