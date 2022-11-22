Homegrown OTTs increase marketing spends

Telugu service Aha spent substantially on brand marketing from the very beginning with a distinct positioning driven by local language entertainment, said Kartheek Kanumuru, head of marketing, Arha Media. The company follows media strategies adopted for films, such as building noise through events to announce projects. “Big releases relevant to a larger audience are leveraged on TV, print, and outdoor, while material that will appeal to specific cohorts is leveraged on digital. Given the proximity to the market, local OTTs have a quicker feedback loop on the efficacy of different ads and may adjust their strategies accordingly," Kanumuru said. Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi that advertises in trains and at airports too, said local platforms can now spend up to 50% of the total cost of projects on marketing.

