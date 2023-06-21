Singer, rapper Honey Singh gets death threat1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Honey Singh, rapper and music composer, has reported death threats against him to the police commissioner in India. The Special Cell is expected to investigate.
I was in America when my manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me. I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them: Rapper-music composer Honey Singh