Singer, rapper Honey Singh gets death threat
I was in America when my manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me. I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them: Rapper-music composer Honey Singh

21 Jun 2023
