Horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ to release in November 2022

To be sure, Bollywood has seen much success for the horror-comedy genre with films like Stree, Golmaal Again and Roohi, earlier this year. Next March, Kartik Aaryan will appear in the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya. Industry experts say this is an effort to turn the traditional horror genre on its head and churn out films, many of which are based on folk tales and legends and bring in local cultural nuances instead of simply having stories centred around supernatural forces.