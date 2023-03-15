Horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to release on Diwali 20241 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan will star in the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise to be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, that will release for Diwali 2024. When released in May 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had made over Rs. 185 crore at the box office.
