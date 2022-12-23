Horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ now available on Amazon Prime Video

NEW DELHI: Horror comedy Phone Bhoot is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This April, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that will allow Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.

