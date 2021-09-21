Horror film ‘Chhori’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Most studios have desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release till the Maharashtra market opens up and more restrictions are eased.

