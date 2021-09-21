Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Horror film ‘Chhori’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Horror film ‘Chhori’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

‘Chhori’ stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.
2 min read . 10:44 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Chhori is co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series along with American entertainment company Crypt TV

NEW DELHI : Horror film Chhori, co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series along with American entertainment company Crypt TV, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

In January 2020, Indian film and digital content studio Abundantia Entertainment had tied up with American entertainment company Crypt TV that specializes in horror-themed content. The two will create new IPs (intellectual properties) for the Indian market as well as export Crypt’s international shows and films to be remade in local Indian languages, they had said.

Known internationally for short-form horror videos such as The Birch, Ghosted and My First Day for YouTube and Facebook, Crypt’s entry into India will be driven by feature films and long-form streaming content. Abundantia has backed films like Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and web shows like Breathe in India.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Most studios have desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release till the Maharashtra market opens up and more restrictions are eased.

Earlier this year, Netflix acquired Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, and has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

