Horror films don't need stars or big budgets to drive footfalls in Indian theatres

The unexpected box office collections of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, a supernatural film that made over ₹17 crore at last count without boasting of any big stars or marketing and promotional budgets, reinforces that horror is a theatrical-friendly genre in India.
Experts said the figures of low-budget titles like Haunted or Hollywood flick Obsession, which crossed ₹80 crore in India, and Munjya ( ₹107 crore), prove the genre doesn’t depend on star value. It is also easier to recover investments in such films, even in a volatile business environment.
“Horror has always travelled in India, but historically it travelled on the back of established properties. Shaitaan, Tumbbad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Stree, the Conjuring universe and Final Destination worked because audiences already knew them. What is new is that films with no recognizable face, modest budgets and no franchise are now doing the same thing, and that is the shift worth noticing,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization at theatre operator Cinepolis India.