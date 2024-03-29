Horror sets cash registers ringing for Bollywood movies
Hindi horror movies have been doing rather well in recent times, even though there have not been many releases in the past two years.
NEW DELHI : With Ajay Devgn’s latest horror film Shaitaan having crossed the ₹130 crore mark in domestic box office collections alone, theatre owners say there is much untapped potential in horror as a genre for Indian films. And with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to arrive this Diwali, things could be looking up for the Hindi horror genre.