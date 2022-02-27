NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video are periodically dropping episodes for latest shows, Snowdrop and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel respectively, looking away from the binge-watch strategy. Last year, while Disney+ Hotstar and Hoichoi went slow in releasing episodes for local shows like Out of Love (season two) and Hello 2 , TVF (The Viral Fever) also adopted the model for its YouTube original Aspirants.

Media and marketing experts said it is one way to sustain interest and curiosity around a property. OTT platform executives believe the periodic release works for shows that are thrillers or have a mystery element around them. “We’ve realized from customer feedback that audiences don’t want long-form content to be dumped on them all at once and want to remain engaged longer, especially if it’s a (popular) franchise," Soumya Mukherjee, vice-president, revenue and strategy at Bengali platform Hoichoi had said in an earlier interview.

Further, the strategy gives audiences a chance to formulate theories around the show and generate interest. Dropping all episodes together causes a sudden spike in conversations and mentions on social media. But spacing these out is likely to gain ground in India as it drives brand love, generates more conversation points and spikes at regular intervals especially at a time when it is a struggle to come up with new content every week.

“The advantage of releasing episodes weekly is that it allows chatter around the series to be sustained for a longer duration of time," a Disney+Hotstar spokesperson had said in an earlier interview. Viewers speculate, share views and opinions or even talk about potential plot twists, the person said, adding that as many viewers prefer binge-watching, for Disney+Hotstar, it is a creative and strategic decision and on the of basis viewer experience the platform will continue experimenting with both formats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.