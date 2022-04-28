Hotstar announces new original ‘Home Shanti’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Building on the need to cater to a price-sensitive market like India, Disney+ Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans, including a mobile-only plan for ₹499 per year last July. The platform had also made original Disney+ content available on cheaper plans to expand reach
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new India original Home Shanti starring Supriya Pathak Kapur and Manoj Pahwa that will stream on 6 May.
Disney+ Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the December quarter, but eventually ended up with 45.9 million subscribers, a marginal drop from the 46 million subscribers it was estimated to have at the end of the previous quarter. Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and several Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03 due to launches in new territories with higher average prices, partially offset by a higher mix of wholesale subscribers, the company had said. Overall, Disney+ that has almost touched the 130 million subscriber mark worldwide, is aiming at 230-260 million paid subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024.
Building on the need to cater to a price-sensitive market like India, Disney+ Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans, including a mobile-only plan for ₹499 per year last July. The platform had also made original Disney+ (including Marvel) content available on cheaper plans to expand reach.
Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar had said in an earlier interview to Mint that the company isn’t worried about low ARPU from markets like India but instead chooses to focus on what the local population can afford.
“While the IPL is an important part of the Disney+ Hotstar content offering, it’s really one component of a broader portfolio of entertainment and sports. In addition to the original and library content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, our Disney+ Hotstar offering does have a massive collection of local content, and we add over 18,000 hours of original programming every year,“ Bob Chapek, the company’s CEO had said in a previous earnings call.