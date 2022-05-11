Hotstar announces new original with Bhuvan Bam

To be sure, the past two years of digital disruption have seen plenty of new faces take over home screens and command significant shares of both viewership and engagement time. Popular faces on the internet -- including those on web shows, YouTube and social media -- have not only upped their fee, but also expanded their area of work. This marks a shift in consumer mindset that seems to have embraced the new, relatable faces over larger-than-life film stars who have been missing in action both in cinema theatres and social media.