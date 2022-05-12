Hotstar fetches over 4 million new subscribers for Disney+

“The Disney+ ad tier is going to give us the ability to reach an even more broad audience as we expand Disney+ across multiple price points. And using some of our other services, we can see the additive nature of an ad-driven service that enables us to keep the price lower. Of course, that’s made up for by the additional revenue that we would get per user on the advertising spending," Chapek said during the earnings call without disclosing possible price points for new tiers.