Hotstar to stream new original ‘Escaype Live’ on 20 May

Disney+ Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the December quarter, but eventually ended up with 45.9 million subscribers, a marginal drop from the 46 million subscribers it was estimated to have at the end of the previous quarter. Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and several Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03 due to launches in new territories with higher average prices, partially offset by a higher mix of wholesale subscribers, the company had said. Overall, Disney+ that has almost touched the 130 million subscriber mark worldwide, is aiming at 230-260 million paid subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024.