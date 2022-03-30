Hotstar to stream new series ‘Ms Marvel’ in local languages

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in local languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will premiere Ms. Marvel, a television mini-series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name on 8 June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam besides English. It is intended to be the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.
Amazon Prime Video had got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2. Tamil movie industry star Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice to their animation film Dhira. After Netflix showcased international originals like Extraction, A Suitable Boy and The Jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages, SonyLIV had dubbed its popular original Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Disney+ Hotstar had released Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam versions of its web series Aarya.
Industry experts say the dubbing game is important to reach out to tier-two and tier-three towns that services have penetrated into during the covid-19 pandemic with even niche originals gaining popularity.
Media experts said the extension of web show experiences from an audio perspective beyond subtitles was long overdue. Plus, the strategy takes inspiration from the popular Hollywood studio move of getting top Bollywood stars to dub for foreign flicks. Tiger Shroff had dubbed for Tom Holland in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming while Varun Dhawan had voiced Marvel’s superhero movie Captain America: Civil War. Indian audiences have a strong appetite for localized content as can be seen in the success of localized marketing of global content in the country.
