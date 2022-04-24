NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar will stream a new show Anupama: Namaste America , a spin-off of the popular TV soap Anupama on the Star network, starting 25 April. The Hindi-language television drama series that premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Disney+ Hotstar had added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the October to December quarter but eventually ended up with 45.9 million subscribers, a marginal drop from the 46 million subscribers it was estimated to have at the end of the previous quarter. Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and several Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03 due to launches in new territories with higher average prices, partially offset by a higher mix of wholesale subscribers, the company had said in a recent earnings call. Overall, Disney+ that has almost touched the 130 million mark worldwide, is aiming at 230-260 million paid subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024.

Building on the need to cater to a price-sensitive market like India, Disney+ Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans, including a mobile-only plan for ₹499 per year last July. The platform had also made original Disney+ (including Marvel) content available on cheaper plans to expand reach.

Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar had said in an earlier interview to Mint that the company isn’t worried about low Arpu from markets such as India but instead chooses to focus on what the local population can afford. The platform includes original and library content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.