Hotstar’s losses widen by 66% in FY21

Media industry analysts said some of the losses may be attributed to slow content flow during the pandemic besides the underwhelming performance of some of the big-ticket Bollywood films it spent money on last year for direct-to-digital releases. Last June, Hotstar had announced the OTT premiere of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull and other titles in what was estimated to be a ₹400 crore deal. This year, it has premiered Hindi films such as Hungama 2, Bhoot Police along with regional language titles as theatres remained shut, preventing the release of several movies.