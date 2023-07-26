House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges by London jury2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:03 PM IST
American Beauty actor Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of all sexual assault charges by a London jury. Three men accused him of grabbing their crotches, while a fourth claimed that Spacey performed oral sex on the former without his consent.
American Beauty actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted of all sexual assault charges by a London jury on Wednesday ending a four-week trail. Three men had accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches.
