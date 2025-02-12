How a Chinese animated movie reaped $1.2 billion and beat Hollywood giants

Chinese state media have said “Ne Zha" and the “Legend of Deification," another movie based on the classic “Investiture of the Gods," had taken cues from the Marvel universe. The “Ne Zha" animations reflect the influence of Pixar and DreamWorks—not just the animation style but the sense of humor, said Doris Sutherland, a cultural writer and commentator based in the U.K. Taiyi Zhenren, the mentor to the main character, Ne Zha, who is traditionally depicted as a divine sage, is made to be a fat, goofy guy who farts and vomits. “You can imagine him hanging out with Shrek," said Sutherland.