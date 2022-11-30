How Adani Group acquired NDTV: Explained2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- On August 23, the Adani group announced the acquisition of a 29.18% stake indirectly in NDTV through the acquisition of VCPL
The Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel NDTV after the founders of the NDTV Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited. Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters and have not resigned from the board of the news channel.