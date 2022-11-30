How Adani Group acquired NDTV: Explained

The Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel NDTV after the founders of the NDTV Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited. Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters and have not resigned from the board of the news channel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}