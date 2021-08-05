How covid muzzled India’s music industry

The only game in town is audio streaming, where estimates put the earnings of song writers and singers at about 10-15% of total revenues after the music label and the platform take their respective cut. The boom in the web streaming business has also put an end to music launches and associated events that traditionally went hand-in-hand with film releases. Cinema itself is changing, with slice-of-life films on OTT (over-the-top) platforms cutting back on songs in general. Put it all together and it’s not difficult to see why creators of melodies are a bit morose these days. To be sure, the music industry had its own set of challenges even before the pandemic, which happens to be the latest of its problems. Traditionally, film producers have engaged music composers to create the soundtrack for their projects. They, in turn, bring singers and lyricists on board. Over the past few years, as the compact disk (CD) and cassette industry gave way to the rise of music streaming platforms such as Gaana, Wynk, and Spotify, a viable model that works for everyone involved—the platform, the label, and the artiste—hasn’t really emerged.

